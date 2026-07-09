BIG RUN, Pa. (EYT) — Residents will have an opportunity to dispose of unwanted household items free of charge during the Big Run Community Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Aug. 1, thanks to a partnership between Wingert Roll-Off, Big Run Flooring and Stahlman Consulting.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Big Run Flooring, 300 E. Main Street, and is free and open to the public.

Organizers say Wingert Roll-Off is donating two 20-yard roll-off dumpsters, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they reach capacity.

Residents may bring household junk, furniture, boxes, cardboard and general household debris. Tires, electronics, liquids, flammable materials, explosives and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The event is being hosted by Big Run Flooring, with Stahlman Consulting coordinating promotion and community outreach.

“Strong communities are built when local businesses invest in the people and neighborhoods they serve,” said Jared Stahlman, founder of Stahlman Consulting. “This event is about giving residents a free opportunity to clean up their properties while demonstrating what can happen when local businesses work together for a common purpose.”

Organizers encourage residents to arrive early, as the event will end when both dumpsters are full or at noon, whichever comes first.

Accepted Items:

Household junk

Furniture

Boxes and cardboard

General household debris

Non-hazardous materials

Items Not Accepted:

Tires

Electronics

Liquids

Flammable materials

Explosives

Hazardous waste

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