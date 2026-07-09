CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday following his arrest for allegedly assaulting police officers who responded to a domestic incident at his home on July 4.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Alexander Robert Frantz, 24, with one felony count of strangulation and two felony counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Following Frantz’s waiver during centralized court, the case moves to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Also on Wednesday, District Judge Jerome Nevling lowered Frantz’s bail from $150,000 to $75,000. He remains lodged in the county jail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived at the scene, they observed a group of people sitting on the front porch. Officers saw a man walking down the street, identified him as Frantz, and witnessed him quickly run into the residence.

The victim reported that Frantz was sleeping when he woke up suddenly and began acting in an aggressive manner. Frantz allegedly grabbed her neck, using enough force that he prevented her from breathing. He then let go and reportedly struck her in the face. She managed to get outside the home and called police.

While the officers were speaking with the victim, Frantz was going back and forth from the front of the residence to the back of the residence. He opened a window or a door to scream at the officers to leave the property. He reportedly threatened to shoot them and then yelled he was going to kill everyone at the scene. After screaming, he shut and locked the door, barricading himself inside. A three-year-old girl was also in the home.

Officers concluded that he was under the influence of something and was a clear threat to others around him due to “his aggressive and unpredictable behavior.”

One of the officers tried to get through the window while Frantz had it open but was unable to get inside. Another officer tried to get in through a locked back door. Frantz came to the door and broke the glass on it with his right arm, shattering glass onto two of the officers. One of the officers then kicked down the door, and police finally entered the house.

They located the child in an upstairs bedroom and returned her to her mother, who was outside.

Frantz was hiding in a locked bedroom. An officer kicked in the door, and officers took Frantz, who was resisting, into custody. He refused to stand, forcing officers to carry him out of the room. He then stood up and spit twice on one of the officers. Personnel utilized a shirt to cover Frantz’s face and prevent him from spitting again.

While they were going down the stairs, Frantz allegedly threw himself down and took an officer with him, falling five or six steps. Officers brought Frantz to his feet and escorted him out of the residence as he continued to resist.

One officer suffered cuts to his left ear and forearm from the broken glass, and another sustained a minor injury to his left ankle, according to the report.