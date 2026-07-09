CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Clarion County’s summer nights will shine a little brighter on July 10th and 11th, 2026, when Clarion GloWild returns with two evenings of outdoor exploration at Lost in the Wilds Brewing and the Lucinda Railway Station on the Rail 66 Country Trail.

Naturalists, conservation groups, and astronomy enthusiasts will lead a series of free programs celebrating the wildlife, habitats, and dark skies that make the region extraordinary.

Visitors can register online to take part in any of the evening programs.

Trail & Habitat Discovery Walk

July 10th and 11th • 5:30–6:30 PM • Lucinda Railway Station on the Rail 66 Country Trail

Guides will lead an early‑evening walk along Rail 66 Country Trail, sharing how the former rail corridor has transformed into a thriving habitat. Native plants, songbirds, pollinators, and small mammals now flourish along the route, offering a firsthand look at how the landscape continues to evolve as daylight shifts toward dusk.

Pollinator Conservation Experience



July 10th and 11th • 6:30–7:30 PM • Lucinda Railway Station on the Rail 66 Country Trail

Hosted by Steve’s Bees, this program opens a window into the hidden world of pollinators. Visitors will learn how bees and other beneficial insects support healthy ecosystems, how native habitats sustain them, and why pollinator conservation is essential for the region’s biodiversity.

Stories from the Wild & Book Signing

July 10th and 11th • 6:30–7:30 PM • Lost in the Wilds Brewing

Meet Pittsburgh‑based photographer and author Tory Mather, creator of Scenic Natural Wonders of Pennsylvania. She’ll share stories behind the landscapes, wildlife, and hidden treasures featured in her new book—including several found right here in Clarion County. Visitors can purchase a copy and have it signed during the event.



Firefly Discovery Expedition

July 10th and 11th • 7:30–9:30 PM • Lost in the Wilds Brewing

Conservation educators will guide participants through the science and wonder of Pennsylvania’s state insect. Learn how fireflies communicate, what makes their glow possible, and why their presence signals a thriving environment. The evening includes outdoor observation and tips for contributing to community‑science efforts that help protect firefly populations.

Creatures of the Night Adventure



July 10th and 11th • 8:00–9:30 PM • Lucinda Railway Station on the Rail 66 Country Trail

As night settles over the forest, environmental educators will lead a guided walk focused on nocturnal wildlife. Participants will use black lights to search for bioluminescent organisms, practice owl‑calling, and explore how nighttime species navigate the woods differently than their daytime counterparts.

Dark Sky Explorer Station

July 10th and 11th • 9:30 PM-10:30 PM • Lucinda Railway Station on the Rail 66 Country Trail

Members of the Oil Region Astronomical Society will set up telescopes for a late‑night look at constellations, planets, and deep‑sky features visible under Clarion County’s dark‑sky conditions. It’s a quiet, immersive way to end the evening beneath a star‑filled sky.

A Weekend Designed for Wonder

Across two evenings, Clarion GloWild invites visitors to experience Clarion County’s trails, wildlife, and night skies in a relaxed, memorable way. Each program highlights a different part of the region’s natural story, creating an event that appeals to families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who loves exploring after dark.

Discover Clarion County

Clarion County is home to winding trails, rich forests, welcoming communities, and year‑round outdoor experiences. For more events, itineraries, and ways to enjoy the region, visit www.DiscoverClarionCounty.com and follow on social media @DiscoverClarionCounty.

The post Clarion GloWild Lights Up July 10th & 11th with Fireflies, Forest Trails, and Star‑Filled Skies appeared first on exploreJefferson.