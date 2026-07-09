HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Wednesday that Block Inc., the owner of the peer-to-peer payment platform Cash App, has agreed to a $45 million multistate settlement over allegations it failed to adequately protect users from fraud and misled consumers about the app’s security protections.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Pennsylvania will receive $1,137,695.72 from the settlement to support future public protection and consumer education efforts.

The settlement resolves allegations that Block misrepresented the safety of Cash App, failed to provide adequate fraud protections and dispute-resolution services, and did not properly investigate unauthorized transactions or reimburse users when required by law.

“Cash App knew peer-to-peer payment apps were prime targets for fraudsters, and instead of taking extra steps to safeguard their platform, they misled and deceived consumers about protections being offered,” Sunday said. “The changes required under this settlement will strengthen consumer protections and improve the ability of users to report and resolve fraud.”

According to the investigation, Block promoted Cash App as a safe alternative to traditional banking while rapidly expanding its user base, including encouraging direct deposits of paychecks and government benefits, particularly among unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Investigators alleged the company maintained a streamlined account sign-up process with minimal identity verification, making it easier for fraudsters to create accounts. They also said Cash App lacked phone-based customer support for years, allowing scammers posing as customer service representatives to target users searching online for assistance.

The investigation further found that the company’s “Cash App Fridays” social media promotion exposed users to additional scams by encouraging them to publicly share their Cash App usernames, making them targets for fraudsters.

Under the settlement, Block agreed to implement several changes, including:

Maintaining customer support capable of resolving fraud complaints and account lockouts.

Providing live customer support 24 hours a day, including phone and live chat services.

Ending false or misleading claims about Cash App’s security and fraud protections.

Discontinuing marketing practices that increase fraud risks.

Educating consumers about common scams.

Investigating fraud claims and reimbursing users for unauthorized transactions when required by law.

The multistate settlement also reaffirms Block’s commitment to distribute between $75 million and $120 million to consumers nationwide under a separate agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The settlement has been filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas and remains pending court approval.

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