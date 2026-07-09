ERIE, Pa (EYT) – The Penn State Behrend Department of Athletics announced on Thursday, June 25 the selection of five former student-athletes, one coach and one administrator for enshrinement into the 2026 Athletic Hall of Fame this upcoming fall.

The seven individuals will be formally inducted in the Penn State Behrend Reed Union Building in McGarvey Commons on Saturday, October 3, and include Brookville native Zane Hackett. A 2012 Brookville Area High School alumni and star hooper for the Blue Raiders, Hackett went on to play another standout four years for the Lions of Penn State Behrend on the hardwood and graduated in 2016.

Hackett shared, “It’s a great honor to be selected to be inducted in the Behrend Athletics Hall of Fame. Behrend has a strong athletics tradition that’s been filled with great athletes across all of their sports programs. Thinking more specifically to basketball, it’s a bit surreal to be considered alongside many of the great players that came before me. Including two that I had the privilege to play with: Nick DeLisio and Russ Conley, along with two fellow D9 products in Chris Hughes and Brock Bovaird. I’m lucky to have had some great coaches along the way. I owe thanks to my high school coaching staff and head coach Bud Baughman who prepared me well to play at the next level. Of course, I owe the most thanks to Coach Niland. I have nothing but good things to say about him, his program, and how he helped me (and many others) develop. I feel fortunate to have been able to play for him for four years.”

Hackett was one of the most dominant post players in Penn State Behrend men’s basketball history, helping lead the Lions to two Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances during his career. A 2015-16 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and D3hoops.com All-Great Lakes Region selection, the Jefferson County product was named AMCC Player of the Year after averaging 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while ranking among the nation’s leaders in field-goal percentage and double-doubles. He earned First-Team All-AMCC and Academic All-AMCC honors and finished his career as a consistent offensive and defensive force, recording 1,194 points and 660 rebounds. Hackett ranks 15th in program history in scoring and ninth in rebounding. Overall, he played in 100 collegiate games, averaged a double-double at 17.1 points and 10.6 rebounds as a senior, and helped the Lions to a polling position in the NCAA Top 25 during his time in college.



His time at Brookville was also exceptional. Hackett earned seven varsity letters, was named Third-Team All-State, earned District 9 Most Valuable Player Honors twice, was a First-Team All-District 9 for the 2011-2012 season, and a Second-Team All-District 9 for the 2010-2011 season. The Blue Raider great earned a degree in mechanical engineering in December of 2016 and has since added a master’s degree in natural gas engineering and management from the University of Oklahoma. For over 12 years, Hackett has been employed by National Fuel Gas Company in the Erie area and currently serves as a Senior Operations Manager.



Longtime Penn State Behrend Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Niland shared, “Zane was everything you could ask for on and off the court. Maybe the best pure athlete we have had in our program. He dominated games on both ends, possesses a great work ethic, and was a great teammate. I’m personally very proud of him for all he did on the court and also off. He has been with National Fuel since graduation and he is highly thought of by them.”



For more about Hackett’s time at Behrend, click here.

Photo courtesy of Dave Sinclair.

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