WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Brockway teenager was transported to the hospital late last month following a single-vehicle accident on a rain-slicked roadway in Washington Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 10:45 a.m. on June 22 along Old Grade Road (T514) in Jefferson County.

State police report that Reese L. Lunger, 19, of Brockway, was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on Old Grade Road, a two-lane asphalt highway.

Troopers say the accident occurred as Lunger lost control of the SUV on the wet road. The vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway, traveling approximately 30 yards along the roadside before striking a tree. The force of the impact caused the Mitsubishi to rotate 180 degrees before coming to a final rest on the eastern side of the road, according to the report.

According to troopers, Lunger, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Brockway Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical treatment.

The Mitsubishi Outlander sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by McPherson Auto Towing.

State police cited Lunger with a traffic violation for failing to drive at a safe speed, according to the report.

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