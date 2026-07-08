HYDE, Pa. — Lawrence Township will join the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce following a unanimous vote by the board of supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting.

Township Manager Ashley Pritchard outlined the benefits of the membership to the board.

“They host a number of events where business owners and other individuals get together to discuss ways to improve Lawrence Township and the surrounding areas,” Pritchard said. “I feel it is something we should be a part of, and those are discussions I think we need to be involved in.”

“It’s worthwhile being able to interface with some of the folks that are in the Chamber of Commerce, as well as some of the business opportunities that present itself,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said. “We still have plenty of areas within the township where we have the opportunity for some economic development. I think it’s a small investment in being able to encourage some commerce within the township.”

Ruffner introduced the motion to join the chamber, which Supervisor Scott Way seconded. Pritchard noted the annual membership costs $250 total to cover all township staff members.

In other business, the supervisors tabled a motion to renew a streetlight agreement with PennDOT regarding the District 2 Building at the Industrial Park.

Under the previous agreement, the township paid the electric bill for the streetlight while PennDOT handled the surrounding mowing. However, PennDOT notified Pritchard that it does not wish to renew the contract. According to Pritchard, PennDOT officials indicated they do not want to take over the utility payments and are comfortable with the streetlights being turned off entirely. If the agreement lapses, the township must consider absorbing the full operational cost to keep the lights active.

Ruffner noted that the township previously switched the fixtures to LEDs to reduce costs.

“Transversely, they (PennDOT) will be thinking we will be continuing to maintain that mowing, which we would, when we are able to,” Ruffner said. “But it’s not going to be a priority for us.”

Supervisor Randy Powell agreed, stating that a lack of personnel makes regular maintenance impossible.

“It’s just not feasible for us,” Powell said.

Ruffner motioned to table the agreement to allow further discussion with PennDOT representatives to find a potential compromise. The Lawrence Township supervisors will next convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.