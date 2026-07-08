JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three unrelated incidents reported in Jefferson County, including two thefts and a DUI arrest.

Winslow Township DUI Arrest

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a traffic stop conducted at approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 3 along the 6200 block of Route 322 in Winslow Township resulted in a suspected DUI arrest.

Police said the operator of a silver 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee displayed signs of impairment by a controlled substance and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Charges are pending with Judge David Inzana’s office.

Young Township Altered Check

Troopers are investigating the theft and alteration of a check belonging to an 88-year-old Walston man.

According to police, the victim reported at approximately 11:25 a.m. on June 22 that he mailed a check to pay a bill to PNC Bank in Pittsburgh. Troopers said the check never reached its intended destination and was instead altered to $4,936 before being cashed by an unknown suspect.

Theft by Deception Incident in Union Township

PSP Punxsutawney’s Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating an alleged theft by deception reported at approximately 3:10 p.m. on July 6 along Mendenhall Road in Union Township.

According to police, the case involves an 81-year-old Brookville woman as the victim of the crime. No additional details were released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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