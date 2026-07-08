Pauline L. “Polly” Averill, 92, of DuBois, PA died Friday, July 3, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital.

Born on November 23, 1933, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of Albert and Lillian (Faudie) Benghauser, who preceded her in death.

Polly graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1951.

She married her husband of 65 years, John R. “Jack” Averill, on July 27, 1953. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2018.

Polly is survived by two sons, John Robert Averill, Jr. and his wife Crystal and William “Bill” Averill, both of DuBois; grandson, Jonah Averill; “adopted grandsons” D.J. Clark and Bryton Averill, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, L. Caroline Woomer.

Polly was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she was an organist for over 35 years. She was a member of Faithful Builders, Young at Heart, and the church board. Polly was the accompanist for the DuBois Community Christian Choir for over 30 years.

She was employed by JC Penny for 42 years until her retirement in 1998.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. from the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ann Dixon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion UMC, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602.

The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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