DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Multiple injuries were reported, including one driver with serious injuries, after state police say a motorhome crested a blind hill in an Interstate 80 construction zone and struck a stopped commercial truck from behind.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 5:41 p.m. on Interstate 80 Eastbound near mile marker 100.2 in DuBois, Clearfield County.

State police report that Levi Wait, 45, of Arvada, Colorado, was driving a 1999 Monaco Motorhome eastbound. Traveling as passengers in the motorhome were Jacob Sheppard, 18, and Lukas Wait, 18, both of Arvada, Colorado, alongside Joshua Pettingill, 43, of Westminster, Colorado, and Jonathan Watkins, 47, of Parker, Colorado.

The second vehicle, a 2025 Freightliner, was driven by Luis A. Hoyos Morales, 66, of Miami, Florida.

According to police, the crash occurred on a downhill slope of a heavily traveled section of I-80 where the right lane was closed for construction. Traffic ahead had come to a complete stop just past a blind hill. As Wait’s motorhome crested the hill, he was unable to stop in time for the halted traffic, the report said.

Police reported that Wait attempted to avoid a collision by swerving to the left, but the front passenger side of the motorhome slammed into the rear of the stopped Freightliner. The force of the impact sent the motorhome into the left ditch. The Freightliner was also driven into the ditch, where it overturned on its side, according to the report.

Troopers say Watkins suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by DuBois Ambulance Service to a medical facility for emergency treatment. Both drivers, Wait and Hoyos Morales, suffered suspected minor injuries but did not require immediate emergency transport. Police noted the other three passengers in the motorhome escaped the crash uninjured.

State police subsequently cited Wait with a traffic violation for following too closely in connection to the crash, according to the report.

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