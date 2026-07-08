CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Strattanville man was airlifted with serious injuries last week after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a guardrail along State Route 28 in Clover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a report released by PSP Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 9:52 p.m. on July 2 on State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

State police report that Kaden I. Coull, 24, of Strattanville, was operating a 2001 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle northbound on Route 28.

According to police, for reasons that remain unknown, Coull lost control of the motorcycle. The bike veered off course and struck a roadside guardrail along the edge of the roadway, which ejected Coull from the motorcycle. The motorcycle continued moving across the highway lanes before finally coming to a rest on the southbound lane shoulder, the report said.

Coull suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash, according to police. First responders transported Coull from the scene by a STAT MedEvac helicopter to Penn Highlands DuBois for emergency treatment.

Troopers cited Coull for operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, according to the report.

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