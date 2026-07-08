BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A treasurer for a local organization faces felony theft charges after she allegedly kept more than $2,500 meant for a bank deposit.

Brookville Borough Police charged 35-year-old Courtney Eisman, of Reynoldsville, on July 1 with the following offenses, according to court records:

Theft by Deception, Felony 3

Theft by Failing to Make Required Disposition of Funds, Felony 3

The charges stem from an incident reported on June 23 involving funds from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary on Main Street, the complaint said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the organization’s secretary told police that she gave Eisman $2,513 on May 29 to deposit into a bank account. Eisman served as the treasurer for the group, the affidavit states.

The secretary tried to contact Eisman multiple times to ask why the money was not deposited, according to the complaint. The affidavit states that Eisman repeatedly made excuses on why she could not complete the deposit.

Police said Eisman later deposited $350 into the bank account, but the original $2,513 was never deposited, according to the complaint.

An officer spoke with Eisman by telephone on June 24, the affidavit states. The complaint says Eisman stated she never had time to deposit the money but confirmed that she had the cash in her possession.

Court records show that police charged Eisman via summons on July 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 3 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, according to the court docket.