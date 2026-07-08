CLEARFIELD, PA- On July 3,The Corner Concert Series in downtown Clearfield kicked off America’s 250th Birthday with an all American rock-n-roll show.

There were many special guests and give aways throughout the evening. The America250PA Committee of Clearfield County and the Historical Society provided a special reading of the Declaration of Independence along with commemorative coins for the audience. Attendees signed a parchment scroll that will be put into a time capsule.

George Washington collected donations for the Youth Mentoring Program while organizer Steve Albert created a patriotic painting of an American bald eagle over an American flag.

Over 150 people took part throughout the evening celebrating in front of the gazebo.

The Corner Concert Series continues every Friday night through September 11. View the slideshow.