PA– Commonwealth University has launched a new AI for professional practice certificate, a program designed to equip students and working professionals with the essential skills to leverage generative artificial intelligence effectively across diverse industries.

Housed in the Department of Technology, Business and Marketing in the Zeigler College of Business within the Instructional Design and Technology discipline, this credential offers a practical, career-focused approach to the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The program is specifically designed for individuals from any major or professional background. No prior technical experience or coding knowledge is required.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept reserved for tech specialists; it is rapidly becoming a foundational skill across industries,” said Karl Kapp, professor and director of the Institute for Interactive Technologies. “At Commonwealth University, we are designing curricula that prepare the next generation of professionals to navigate and leverage AI responsibly and effectively.”

Program Highlights:

100% online flexibility : Designed for working professionals, the certificate is delivered entirely online to accommodate busy schedules.

: Designed for working professionals, the certificate is delivered entirely online to accommodate busy schedules. Practical, hands-on learning : Students work directly with widely used AI tools and emerging systems, focusing on real-world scenarios in business, education, communications and administration.

: Students work directly with widely used AI tools and emerging systems, focusing on real-world scenarios in business, education, communications and administration. Focus on ethics : A core component of the curriculum is the emphasis on understanding the risks, limitations and ethical considerations inherent in the use of AI.

: A core component of the curriculum is the emphasis on understanding the risks, limitations and ethical considerations inherent in the use of AI. Stackable credential: The 12-credit certificate serves as a powerful standalone credential to enhance a professional resume or can be stacked to complement existing degrees.

Graduates of the program will gain proficiency in key areas, including advanced prompting strategies, evaluating AI agents for professional tasks and identifying high-impact use cases for AI in the workplace. This preparation opens doors to various AI-enhanced roles, such as business analysts, marketing specialists, instructional designers, content creators and operations assistants.

“This certificate provides students with the practical knowledge to move beyond theory and build confidence in using AI to enhance their day-to-day productivity,” said Jessica Briskin, program coordinator and associate professor.

For more information about the AI for professional practice certificate or to apply, contact Briskin at jbriskin@commonwealthu.edu.

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