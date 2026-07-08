CLEARFIELD– The Clearfield County Commissioners held their work session Tuesday Morning and listened to a presentation from local union representatives from various trades.

They each discussed the benefits for young adults looking at entering a trade as a career.

Keith Koppenhaver spoke on behalf of all trades available in our area, including but not limited to sheet metal workers, painters’ union, lineman, iron workers, construction, electrical, and heavy equipment. He discussed how a recent high school graduate could earn a living while being an apprentice in their respective trade and encouraged students to investigate training in the Clearfield County area, specifically through the CCCTC. While they are in the apprenticeship program, they are not only being paid a salary but are also given a benefits package that includes health care, retirement and other benefits.

Other guest speakers included James Cripsell from the local IBEW #5, Mike Komonczi from the local Ironworkers Union and Brian Showalter from the Operating Engineers Union.

All of these unions are in desperate need of workers and could discuss the training process with interested individuals. For more information, reach out to Keith Koppenhaver at kkoppenhaver@iuoe66.org.