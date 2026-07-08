CLEARFIELD, Pa. — After deliberating for more than 90 minutes on Tuesday, a Clearfield County jury acquitted a Clearfield man of all charges stemming from allegations involving the assault of a pre-teen girl.

Clearfield Regional Police originally charged Gary Leroy Cartwright Jr., 48, with seven felony counts and six misdemeanor charges in relation to alleged incidents occurring between Dec. 1, 2023, and July 30, 2025.

The victim told investigators Cartwright had touched her inappropriately on three occasions while staying at a friend’s residence in Clearfield. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim stated during an interview at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center that Cartwright warned her not to tell anyone because it was a secret.

During the trial, Cartwright’s cousin, Melissa Cartwright, testified as a character witness, describing him as a “peaceful person” who was helpful to the community.

“He’s a helper, not a destroyer,” she testified.

Cartwright took the stand in his own defense Tuesday afternoon before Judge Joshua Maines, denying the accusations.

“I was not raised that way,” Cartwright testified. “When I heard the allegations, I was appalled. I would never think she would say something like that or that I would do something like that.”

Defense attorney Paul Colavecchi asked Cartwright if he continued to see the victim after the allegations were made. Cartwright responded that the victim still spent time with his family over several holidays and even visited and hugged him following a surgical procedure.

In his closing arguments, Colavecchi emphasized that the case lacked physical or medical evidence, as well as eyewitnesses to the alleged offenses. He pointed to inconsistencies regarding the location and the timeline of the incidents, reminding the jury that the victim continued to interact with Cartwright during family holiday gatherings.

Deputy District Attorney Tami Fees, who prosecuted the case, questioned during her closing arguments why the victim would fabricate the scenario.

“Why would she make this up?” Fees asked.

Fees highlighted the specific details the victim utilized during her testimony, noting the girl stated she came forward because she did not want the behavior to happen to anyone else. Fees urged the jury to find Cartwright guilty on all counts, stating that “her words alone are enough” to overcome the lack of physical evidence.

Following the jury’s announcement of the not-guilty verdicts, family members embraced Cartwright.

Fees later told members of the media that one juror specifically cited a photograph of the girl smiling alongside Cartwright after the date of the alleged incidents as a key factor in the jury’s final decision.