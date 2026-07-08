HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the filing of criminal charges regarding the 2024 death of a Bucknell University student who collapsed during a hazing incident on campus and died two days later.

Calvin “CJ” Dickey Jr., of Florida, was on campus July 10, 2024, for the first day of freshman football practice when he was directed to do extensive calisthenics, which put him in risk of death due to his Sickle Cell trait.

Mark Kulbis, Bucknell University’s strength and conditioning coach at the time, subjected Dickey to the hazing, even after being made aware of Dickey’s medical condition and receiving training from the university on Sickle Cell trait and state law and NCAA standards regarding hazing.

The Office of Attorney General charged Kulbis on Monday with felony aggravated hazing and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and hazing.

Kulbis surrendered late Monday morning and was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.

“Today, my office filed very serious criminal charges after investigating what took place at Bucknell University two summers ago. The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.’s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts,” Attorney General Sunday said. “The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.’s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information. This is an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.’s death was preventable.”

The Union County District Attorney referred the case to the Office of Attorney General last year.

The investigation showed that, prior to the first-day practice on July 10, 2024, Kulbis subjected Dickey, and other players, to 100 “up-downs” and several full-body plank drills — both considered extraneous calisthenic exercises. This was done in spite of training and direction from other coaches that such exercises were not appropriate or safe for use as part of training.

Dickey, recruited to play lineman positions, was visibly struggling with the exercises and Kulbis, the only coach in the training room, did not summon help until Dickey passed out.

Dickey was treated at an area hospital, but died on July 12, 2024. An autopsy determined the death was caused by Kulbis subjecting Dickey to the exercises in combination with Dickey’s Sickle Cell trait, body weight, and exertional rhabdomyolysis.

The aggravated hazing charge was made law by the Pennsylvania Legislature in response to the hazing death of Penn State University student Tim Piazza in 2017.

“This law exists because it recognizes what hazing is: criminal conduct that, in the best possible scenario, humiliates and dehumanizes an individual — and at its worst, takes lives and leaves families and friends forever devastated,” Attorney General Sunday said.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jaime Keating. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.