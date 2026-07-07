BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Police say a woman is facing several charges after Brookville Borough Police investigated a reported hit-and-run crash in late May.

According to a July 6 news release from the Brookville Borough Police Department, officers were called at approximately 5:15 p.m. on May 31 for a report of a hit-and-run that occurred on Madison Avenue near the Post Office.

Police said the two drivers had exchanged words before the victim contacted law enforcement.

While en route to the location, an officer located a white Subaru matching the victim’s description parked at the Giant Eagle parking lot. Police said the vehicle’s registration matched the information provided by the victim, and officers observed a small mark on the driver’s side mirror consistent with a minor collision.

The driver exited the store and was questioned about the incident. According to police, the officer detected the odor of alcoholic beverages on her breath.

Police said the woman underwent field sobriety tests and later chemical testing.

She was charged with driving under the influence, leaving lanes of travel, harassment, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

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