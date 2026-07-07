Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.758 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71/g today. The national average is down 41.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 62.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

July 6, 2025: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

July 6, 2024: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 6, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 6, 2022: $4.84/g (U.S. Average: $4.76/g)

July 6, 2021: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.77/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.82/g.

Hagerstown- $3.34/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

York- $3.93/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.98/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, with diesel declining in all 50, pushing the national average to approximately $3.74 per gallon this July 4 — the third most expensive Independence Day on record, but well off the peak of $4.57 per gallon seen in May,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy is now tracking 41 states with average gasoline prices below $4 per gallon, while 37 states are seeing average diesel prices below $5. However, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refinery infrastructure have forced Russia to shift from fuel exporter to importer, tightening global supplies and putting upward pressure on crack spreads — explaining why pump prices haven’t fallen as sharply as oil prices might suggest. Until the refining supply picture improves, significant further drops at the pump may be limited.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy