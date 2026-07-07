HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois teenager escaped injury late last month after police say she lost control of her SUV while texting and crashed into a ditch along State Route 255 in Huston Township.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 6:57 p.m. on June 26, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), west of Irven Lane in Clearfield County.

State police reported that Jordan J. Vansteenberg, 19, of DuBois, was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester southbound on Route 255. Police said Vansteenberg drifted off the right side of the roadway while replying to a text message on her cell phone.

The Subaru collided with a culvert before continuing into a roadside ditch. The vehicle came to a rest inside the ditch facing southbound, according to the report.

Vansteenberg reported no injuries, according to troopers. Police noted she was not using a seat belt.

The Subaru Forester was removed from the scene by McCandless Towing. Emergency personnel assisting at the scene included the Penfield Fire Department and Brockway EMS.

Vansteenberg was cited for using a device to text while driving, according to state police.

The post Texting Driver Crashes SUV Into Ditch in Huston Township appeared first on exploreJefferson.