JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating three separate incidents in Jefferson County, including multiple thefts.

Identity Theft in Oliver Township

According to police, a 34-year-old Punxsutawney man reported that his identity had been stolen. The report was made around 12:00 a.m. on June 26 in Oliver Township. Police said the victim came to the Punxsutawney station to report the identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Summerville Man Faces DUI Drug Charges

In a separate case, police said a 19-year-old Summerville man was arrested for suspected DUI following a traffic stop around 1:33 p.m. on July 4 along Summerville Corsica Road in Clover Township.

Police said the man was driving a 2010 silver Ford F-150 XLT and showed signs of impairment from a controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Brookville Man’s Bank Account Hacked

State police are also investigating a reported theft from an 81-year-old Brookville man’s bank account.

According to police, troopers received a referral from the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging after the victim reported that his bank account had been hacked. Approximately $2,200 was reported stolen. The incident was listed on Maplevale Road in Rose Township and remains under investigation.

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