JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are nine cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.140 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

As millions of drivers filled up and hit the road for the long Independence Day weekend, gas prices were the lowest they’ve been in several weeks. The national average is down 40 cents from a month ago at $3.79 for a gallon of regular. While that number is higher than last year, it’s a relief from this past spring, when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21. Crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in months, dropping to the $65 per barrel range.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.77 million barrels per day to 9.13 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.3 million barrels to 214 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate fell 92 cents to settle at $68.58 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 408.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same at 41 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.140

One Week Ago: $4.231

One Year Ago: $3.495

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.043 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.102. The average in Clearfield County is $4.080.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$3.922 Altoona

$4.444 Beaver

$4.201 Bradford

$4.009 Brookville

$4.300 Butler

$4.030 Clarion

$4.011 DuBois

$3.841 Erie

$3.926 Greensburg

$4.161 Indiana

$3.892 Jeannette

$4.395 Kittanning

$4.157 Latrobe

$4.130 Meadville

$4.073 Mercer

$4.285 New Castle

$4.380 New Kensington

$4.349 Oil City

$4.421 Pittsburgh

$3.475 Sharon

$4.530 Uniontown

$3.959 Warren

$4.329 Washington



Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($5.46), California ($5.38), Washington ($5.03), Alaska ($4.76), Oregon ($4.58), Nevada ($4.56), Washington, DC ($4.06), New York ($4.06), Idaho ($4.03), and Illinois ($3.99).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.05), Texas ($3.31), Oklahoma ($3.31), Tennessee ($3.37), Kentucky ($3.39), Arkansas ($3.40), Mississippi ($3.41), South Carolina ($3.43), Alabama ($3.43), and Louisiana ($3.43).



Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (49 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), California (46 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), Illinois (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Arizona (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Utah (33 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Nebraska (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), New Mexico (37 cents), and Minnesota (37 cents).

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