DUBOIS, PA- Penn Highlands Healthcare’s annual Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic brought together community members, sponsors and supporters for a successful day of golf and fundraising, raising more than $150,000 to benefit emergency care services across the health system.

The event was held June 12, 2026, at three premier golf courses — the Treasure Lake Gold and Treasure Lake Silver courses in DuBois, PA, and Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville, PA. A total of 72 teams participated, including 50 teams competing across the two Treasure Lake courses and 22 teams at Pleasant Valley. In addition to a day on the courses, participants enjoyed games, raffles and a catered lunch and dinner.

Funds raised through the Golf Classic support emergency care throughout the Penn Highlands health system, providing essential resources ranging from advanced medical equipment to clothing and other necessities for trauma victims receiving emergency treatment.

“We are incredibly grateful to KTH Architects, our sponsors, golfers, committee members, volunteers and everyone whose support helped make this event such a tremendous success,” said Sam Vida, CNP, Penn Highlands Fund Development Specialist and Event Strategist. “Their generosity has a meaningful impact on the emergency care services we provide and directly strengthens our ability to deliver top-tier, compassionate care when our patients need it most.”

Supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars for next year’s Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic outings:

Pleasant Valley Golf Club on Friday, June 11, 2027

Treasure Lake Gold and Silver on Friday, June 25, 2027

For more information about Penn Highlands Fund Development and future fundraising events, visit donate.phhealthcare.org.