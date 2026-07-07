FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) — Farm Fest 2026 is set to return on Saturday July 11, with a full day of shopping, food and family-friendly activities at in Falls Creek.

Held on the scenic grounds of the Calhoun Farm, the annual event celebrates community, creativity and natural living while showcasing more than 70 handmade vendors.

Visitors can browse a curated selection of artisan goods, including handcrafted body care products, herbal items, specialty foods, candles, jewelry, home décor and unique gifts. Organizers say many of the vendors focus on health, wellness and natural living.

In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy a variety of family activities throughout the day, including goat yoga, goat feeding experiences and opportunities to explore the farm.

Several food trucks will also be on site serving a wide variety of offerings, including barbecue, wood-fired pizza, Japanese and Korean cuisine, ice cream, lemonade and more.

Free parking will be available for attendees.

Organizers invite both returning guests and first-time visitors to spend the day supporting local makers, enjoying the outdoors and experiencing everything Farm Fest has to offer.

The post Farm Fest Returns with Handmade Vendors, Goat Yoga and More appeared first on exploreJefferson.