Elaine Marie (Fenice) Buttery, 76, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family and leaving behind a legacy of kindness, devotion, and unconditional love that will continue to live on through all who knew her.

Born on January 26, 1950, to Guido and Elizabeth “Betty” (Friday) Fenice, Elaine lived a life centered around the people she loved most. She was the beloved wife of Eugene “Clyde” Buttery, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage and a lifetime of memories, laughter, unwavering partnership, and love. Together, they built a beautiful family and a life filled with devotion, resilience, and countless cherished moments.

Their love story was one that inspired those around them. One of Elaine’s favorite memories of Clyde was his “dancing era,” a memory that always brought a smile to her face and laughter to those around her. Their song was “Unchained Melody,” the song they shared as their wedding song and one that remained close to Elaine’s heart throughout her life, carrying with it countless treasured memories of the life they built together. They loved spending time together, frequently going on short jaunts and shopping trips. You could always count on going by their house and seeing them sitting on their porch together loving each other’s company.

Elaine was a devoted mother to her daughter, Michelle (Buttery) Baker and her husband, John Baker, and to her son, Stephen Buttery and his wife, Suzane (Dellaquila) Buttery.

Her greatest pride and joy was being Grandma/Nanny. She treasured every moment spent with her seven grandchildren: Kelsey Beesley (Floyd), Dakota Floyd, Savannah Buttery, Ethan Buttery, Selena Buttery, Maria Buttery, and Roman Buttery. Some of her happiest moments were the surprise visits from her grandchildren walking through the door, knowing she would soon be in the kitchen preparing one of the meals she loved making for them.

Elaine’s homemade ravioli became legendary among family and friends and was more than just a meal, it was an expression of love. Feeding the people she cared about was one of the many ways she showed affection, and no one ever left her home hungry or without feeling welcomed and cared for.

Elaine had a remarkable gift for making people feel important, comfortable, and loved. Her warmth extended far beyond her family and touched the lives of friends, neighbors, and everyone fortunate enough to know her. She was known for her loving heart, her generosity, her quiet strength, and the comfort of simply being in her presence.

Her favorite color was blue, her favorite flower was the red rose, and she had a special love for dogs, who seemed to recognize the gentle spirit that everyone else saw in her as well. She especially loved polka dancing with her dad, a memory she carried fondly throughout her life. More than anything, Elaine valued family, togetherness, and creating memories with the people she loved most.

The family would like to recognize the extraordinary love and dedication shown by her son, Stephen, who cared for her tirelessly and lovingly and remained by her side through her final journey. His compassion and devotion provided comfort not only to Elaine, but to the entire family.

Elaine was also a proud and enthusiastic supporter of Project Grace for Kids, the nonprofit organization founded by her beloved granddaughter, Selena Buttery. She believed deeply in its mission of serving children and strengthening the community and took great joy in supporting its efforts.

Though her family grieves the loss of her presence, they carry forward the countless memories she created: the meals shared around her table, the music that filled her home, the laughter she inspired, and the love she gave so freely.

Elaine’s story does not end here. It lives on in every family gathering, every homemade ravioli recipe passed down, every note of “Unchained Melody,” and in every act of kindness inspired by the example she set.

A life so beautifully lived leaves a legacy that time can never erase.

Funeral services for Elaine M. Buttery will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Methodist Church , 140 N. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, with Rev. Robert Zilhaver officiating

Visitation will be at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 5-8 p.m.

In keeping with Elaine’s generous spirit and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Grace for Kids in her memory.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krisefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

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