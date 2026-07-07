CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield Community Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of live music during a special 250 Celebration Concert on Tuesday, July 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST), 112 E. Locust Street in downtown Clearfield.

Admission is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted to support the band’s ongoing performances and community outreach.

The concert will feature a patriotic and Americana-themed program with beloved selections including America the Beautiful, A Fanfare for the Common Man, Hoedown, Armed Forces Salute, Ashokan Farewell, and The Stars and Stripes Forever, along with several other audience favorites.

The ensemble is under the direction of Ray Mandell, who is well known throughout the Clearfield community after teaching in the Clearfield Area School District for many years. While Mr. Mandell is certainly a familiar face, this season marks his first as director of the Clearfield Community Band.

No tickets or reservations are required, and audience members of all ages are encouraged to attend. Join the Clearfield Community Band for an enjoyable evening celebrating American music, community, and the rich musical traditions that continue to bring people together.

For more information, visit ClearfieldArts.org or find CAST on Facebook and Instagram.