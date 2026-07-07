CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion County offices returned Monday to the courthouse at 421 Main St., bringing public services back into the 1885 building after nearly two years of renovations and temporary operations in Shippenville.

The Assessment, Court of Common Pleas, GIS, Planning and Development, Prothonotary, Register and Recorder, Sheriff, and Tax Claim offices are again serving residents from the courthouse. Domestic Relations is expected to move into its new space Wednesday, and county officials hope to host a public open house in August or September.

The work touched the bones of the building: heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical service, network cabling, restrooms, stairwells, utility areas, and office space. It also left the courthouse looking, in the ways residents are likely to notice first, like the courthouse. Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said some historic features limited what could be changed, especially the building’s floors.

Clarion County Commissioners Braxton White, left, Wayne Brosius, center left, and Ted Tharan, right, talk with county maintenance worker John Wolbert in the courthouse basement Monday as work continued to prepare space for Domestic Relations.

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“We couldn’t touch any of these floors. We couldn’t touch the floors in the basement because historical people wouldn’t let you do it,” Tharan said. “But everything in the basement, all in the basement, everything is brand new in every room and everything. And then you come up here and all the countertops and things and all the flooring is new.”

The courthouse, built by P.H. Melvin, replaced two earlier courthouses on the site that were destroyed by fires in 1843 and 1863. Its original construction cost was $126,936.

Tharan said the renovation grew out of a problem that started several years ago, when a boiler failed and county officials realized the larger system was nearing the end of its useful life. The old heating system dated to the 1940s, he said, and pipe failures followed after the boiler was replaced.

A county employee moves furniture through the Clarion County Courthouse on Monday as offices continued settling back into the renovated building.

Gavin Fish/EYT Media

“They tore the old one out and put this new boiler in. I said to him, ‘You know, the rest of the system’s junk,’” Tharan said, referring to a conversation he had with Phil Deets. “Well, we made it through that winter. Five pipes broke elsewhere in the courthouse, mainly going into the concrete floors.”

The county worked with Deets on a plan for a full heating and cooling replacement. Tharan said an architect’s estimate put the heating and cooling work at about $3.2 million, while Deets proposed doing it through Pennsylvania’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program for about $1.8 million. The final heating and cooling cost was about $2.1 million, Tharan said, after Deets sold his company and the new owner went bankrupt during the project. The county later hired Deets as a part-time county employee to help finish the work.

“Now you have all new windows, all new heating and cooling, all new electrical, all new plumbing, everything,” Tharan said.

Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, left, Braxton White, center, and Ted Tharan tour the renovated boiler room at the Clarion County Courthouse on Monday. The project replaced aging mechanical systems as part of the courthouse renovation.

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The new system allows individual rooms to be controlled by their own thermostats. Tharan said the county also added access points and valves for future repairs.

“Every place that there’s a unit, it comes off,” Tharan said. “We have a valve to shut it on and off. So if one thing leaks, it can shut that unit off.”

The change also ends a seasonal routine for the county maintenance department, which had been moving air-conditioning units in and out of the courthouse each year. Tharan said the process was damaging newer courthouse windows.

“There are no more window units,” Tharan said. “Maintenance used to have to, every year, go through and put like 30-some window units into this building.”

Three energy-efficient boilers are part of the renovated boiler room at the Clarion County Courthouse, where the county replaced aging heating and cooling systems during the project.

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For employees returning to the building, some changes are easier to see than others. Megan Parker Kerr, director of the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau, said her office was among the last courthouse spaces to be renovated.

“It was very, very tiny,” Parker Kerr said. “I literally just had a square here. I was surrounded by filing cabinets. The wall behind me was the stairwell to go up. The ceilings were very low because there was storage above us. It was like a makeshift second floor within this first floor.”

Parker Kerr said the storage that once sat above her office has been moved to a community storage closet near the front entrance. As of Monday, she was still unpacking, but the difference in the room was clear. “It was very small,” she said. When asked how the renovated space felt, Parker Kerr said, “It feels good.”

Stacks of Clarion County judgment index books sit outside the Prothonotary’s office Monday as county offices reopened inside the renovated Clarion County Courthouse.

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Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss said Monday was the first official day open in the courthouse, although offices had moved back the previous week. His office had been operating from Shippenville for about two and a half years, he said.

“It wasn’t bad,” Zerfoss said. “We made it work. We had less space, but we knew it was temporary, and so we made the best of what we had.”

The sheriff’s office is now farther from the Clarion County Jail again, but Zerfoss said the office had operated that way before the move to Shippenville. Employees were still working through the last pieces of the transition Monday.

“It’s really nice. They did a really nice job,” Zerfoss said. “It turned out really nice.”

Map and property records line the walls inside the Tax Assessment and GIS office at the renovated Clarion County Courthouse.

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Zerfoss said court had also returned to the courthouse, with hearings expected Monday for the first time in a couple of years. Some work remained in his office, including setup for license-to-carry photos. “Most everything is in place, but there are a couple of little things we’re trying to figure out,” Zerfoss said.

Behind the public counters and courtrooms, the courthouse also received a major technology update. Clarion County IT Director Chad Johnston described the work he and IT Specialist Jeremy Kinney did throughout the building.

“We did almost 600 runs in the building, just about three miles,” Johnston said.

Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, left, and Braxton White stand beside the clock mechanism inside the Clarion County Courthouse bell tower Monday. The tower machinery remains part of the historic character preserved during the courthouse renovation.

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Johnston said the work included running cable to the walls, connecting it through patch panels, programming switches and bringing equipment online. He said Domestic Relations will use the new wiring when the office moves into the courthouse. “Right now, we’re working with the state to bring domestic relations, and they’ll be plugging into our wiring,” Johnston said.

Tharan said county maintenance employees were central to the project, including stairwell work, wall construction, floor sealing, and other pieces that commissioners said would have cost more if contracted out. In one example, he said a general contractor wanted $63,000 to redo a stairway, including $12,000 to rent scaffolding. Tharan said the county bought scaffolding for $3,200, and maintenance employees chipped plaster, re-plastered the walls, and painted the stairwell in about two and a half weeks.

“So we saved $55,000,” Tharan said. “The maintenance department here is what really makes everything happen.”

Tharan also defended the county’s use of COSTARS, the state cooperative purchasing program used for portions of the project.

“COSTARS is designed to save counties money,” Tharan said. “If you utilize COSTARS and your own employees, then you don’t have to meet the prevailing wage, and COSTARS is exempt from bidding because the state already bid it.”

The courthouse bell and hammer mechanism remain inside the Clarion County Courthouse bell tower, part of the historic features preserved as the building reopened after renovations.

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Tharan said the county used COVID relief money for the heating and cooling project. He said a $900,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and $500,000 match helped fund basement work, while a $1.898 million grant and a USDA loan over 30 years helped fund other portions of the courthouse work.

The move back to the courthouse took coordination across county offices. Clarion County Commissioner Braxton White credited Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton with helping manage the return from Shippenville.

“She was walking around with a clipboard, making sure everything ended up where it was,” White said. “She was our go-between between us and all the other elected officials.”

Clarion County Commissioner Braxton White stands on the courthouse bell tower balcony Monday, overlooking downtown Clarion after county offices returned to the renovated building.

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White said the county hired a moving company for the bulk of the heavy lifting, but the planning required elected offices and county departments to move on different schedules.

White said the move itself took four days. By Monday, the building was open again, though some offices were still unpacking and some finishing work remained. The building still has the historic floors, trim, and courthouse character residents recognize, but it now has the systems needed to keep operating.

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