CLEARFIELD — For 35 years, Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. has served families throughout the region during some of life’s most difficult moments. On Saturday, July 11, the family-owned business will celebrate that milestone by giving back to the community with a special anniversary appreciation event.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home and is designed as a way to thank the community for its support since the business opened its doors in 1991.

Rather than focusing solely on the anniversary, the event will also shine a spotlight on local veterans and area small businesses, reflecting the funeral home’s longstanding commitment to community service.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary food from Eliza’s Texas Smoked Meats and coffee from The Perky Pup Coffee Co. while listening to live music performed by Jerry Schickling. Representatives from VAN4VETS, a local organization dedicated to assisting veterans, will also be on hand as part of the day’s activities.

The event is intended to be a casual, family-friendly gathering where community members can stop by, enjoy food and entertainment, and help commemorate a milestone for one of Clearfield’s longtime businesses.

For three and a half decades, Beardsley Funeral Home has provided funeral, cremation, and memorial services to generations of local families. Throughout those years, the business has built its reputation on compassionate care, personal service, and a commitment to helping families navigate times of loss with dignity and respect.

While the anniversary celebrates the company’s history, organizers say the day is equally about expressing gratitude to the people who have made those 35 years possible.

The flyer for the event closes with a simple message that captures the spirit of the celebration: “Thank you for 35 years of amazing support.”

Community members are invited to attend, enjoy the festivities, support local vendors and veterans, and help celebrate a milestone that reflects decades of service to the Clearfield area.