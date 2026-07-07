HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced criminal charges Monday against a former Bucknell University strength and conditioning coach in connection with the 2024 death of a freshman football recruit.

Mark Kulbis, who was Bucknell’s strength and conditioning coach at the time, has been charged with felony aggravated hazing and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and hazing.

The charges stem from the death of Calvin “CJ” Dickey Jr., of Florida, who was on campus July 10, 2024, for the first day of freshman football practice. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Dickey collapsed after being directed to complete extensive calisthenics that placed him at risk due to his Sickle Cell trait.

Investigators allege Kulbis was aware of Dickey’s medical condition and had received training regarding Sickle Cell trait, state hazing law and NCAA standards, but still subjected Dickey and other players to the workout.

“Today, my office filed very serious criminal charges after investigating what took place at Bucknell University two summers ago,” Sunday said. “The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.’s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts.”

According to investigators, prior to practice on July 10, Kulbis directed Dickey and other players to complete 100 “up-downs” and several full-body plank drills, exercises the Attorney General’s Office described as extraneous calisthenics. Prosecutors said other coaches had advised that such exercises were not appropriate or safe for training.

Dickey, who had been recruited to play on the line, was visibly struggling during the exercises, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Kulbis, who was reportedly the only coach in the training room, did not summon help until Dickey passed out.

Dickey was treated at a nearby hospital but died on July 12, 2024. According to the Attorney General’s Office, an autopsy found his death was caused by the exercises in combination with his Sickle Cell trait, body weight and exertional rhabdomyolysis.

Kulbis surrendered Monday morning and was arraigned. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Union County District Attorney last year and will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jaime Keating.

The aggravated hazing charge was created under Pennsylvania law following the 2017 hazing death of Penn State University student Tim Piazza.

“This law exists because it recognizes what hazing is: criminal conduct that, in the best possible scenario, humiliates and dehumanizes an individual — and at its worst, takes lives and leaves families and friends forever devastated,” Sunday said.

The post Attorney General Announces Charges Against Coach in 2024 Death of Bucknell Football Recruit appeared first on exploreJefferson.