DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision that involved two commercial semi-trucks on Interstate 80 East in DuBois.

According to a report released July 2 from PSP DuBois, the collision occurred at 7:28 p.m. on June 21 near mile marker 96.6 in Clearfield County.

Police said the incident occurred as traffic was stopped in the right eastbound lane of I-80 due to a backup from an active construction zone. Hope E. Robbins, 24, of Hummelstown, was stopped in her 2022 Hyundai Venue directly behind a 2027 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by Renick M. Thomas, 55, of Brooklyn, New York.

Approaching the stopped traffic from behind in the right lane was Abelardo Hernandez Jr., 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada, in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck.

According to the report, a tractor-trailer in front of Hernandez’s truck merged into the left lane. After observing the traffic ahead of him was stopped, police said Hernandez attempted to stop abruptly.

Troopers reported Hernandez was unable to prevent his Freightliner from striking Robbins’ Hyundai. The force of that initial impact shoved the Hyundai forward into the back of Thomas’ stopped Kenworth semi-truck.

Robbins suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash, the report stated. She was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for further evaluation, according to police, who noted that she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both Hernandez and Thomas were also wearing seat belts, and were uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

State police cited Hernandez with a traffic violation for following too closely, the report indicated.

Police were assisted on scene by DuBois Fire Department and Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance.

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