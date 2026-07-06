CLEARFIELD, PA — Thirty-nine students, family members and chaperones from the Clearfield area recently returned from a 12-day educational tour through Europe, visiting historic landmarks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and some of the continent’s most iconic destinations.

The group departed June 13, flying from New York City through London before arriving in Frankfurt, Germany, where they met their tour director and bus driver to begin their journey.

Their first stop was the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber. After settling into their hotel, the travelers explored the historic walled city, enjoyed their first authentic German meal in the market square, and learned about the town’s rich history during an evening tour led by a traditional night watchman.

From there, the group traveled to Munich, making stops at Harburg Castle and the historic city of Augsburg, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Upon arriving in Munich, the travelers were introduced to the city during an orientation walk with their tour director.

One of the most meaningful experiences of the trip came during a visit to the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site. Guided tours provided students and families with a sobering look at one of history’s darkest chapters before the group returned to Munich for sightseeing, shopping and a guided city tour. Highlights included the famous Glockenspiel, the 1972 Olympic Stadium and Nymphenburg Palace.

The tour then continued south into Switzerland, with scenic stops in Lindau, Germany, and Vaduz, Liechtenstein, where many travelers had their passports stamped. The group also paused at an overlook featuring breathtaking views of an alpine lake surrounded by mountain peaks before arriving in Lucerne.

While in Lucerne, travelers explored the city’s medieval landmarks, including the Chapel Bridge, the old city wall, the Lion Monument and Lake Lucerne. One of the most memorable excursions was a boat cruise across the lake followed by a ride aboard the world’s steepest cogwheel railway to the summit of Mt. Pilatus. From the mountaintop, travelers enjoyed panoramic views before descending by cable car and panoramic gondolas.

The evening concluded with a traditional Swiss fondue dinner and a folklore performance, where several members of the group took the stage to try their hand at playing the alpine horn and yodeling.

Crossing into Italy, the group stopped in Como to admire Lake Como and its famous cathedral before continuing on to Venice.

A full day was dedicated to exploring Venice’s islands. In Murano, the travelers watched master artisans create intricate glass pieces during a live glassblowing demonstration. Burano offered colorful waterfront homes, local shops and lunch before the group continued to St. Mark’s Square. There, participants enjoyed a gondola ride through Venice’s canals before taking a guided walking tour of the city’s historic center.

The journey continued with a stop in Sirmione on Lake Garda, where travelers enjoyed swimming, sampling gelato, touring the local castle and even taking speedboat rides around the peninsula before arriving at their hotel along the Mediterranean coast.

Another highlight was a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage region of Cinque Terre. Traveling by train between the picturesque villages of Manarola, Vernazza and Monterosso, the group experienced the colorful cliffside communities that inspired Pixar’s animated film Luca. The region remains known for its fishing traditions, vineyards, olive groves, lemon orchards and tourism.

The final leg of the trip brought the travelers to Monaco and the French Riviera. In Monaco, the group toured landmarks including the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate, the Prince’s Palace and overlooks of the famed Monte Carlo district.

The travelers also visited the Fragonard perfume factory before continuing to Nice, France, where they enjoyed free time to swim in the Mediterranean Sea, shop, or stroll along the famous Promenade des Anglais.

The group departed Nice on June 24 for the return trip home after experiencing four countries, numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites and countless opportunities to learn firsthand about European history, culture and geography.

Plans are already underway for the next educational tour, which is scheduled for June 2028. Information will become available this fall. Anyone interested in learning more may contact trip organizer Andrew Rothrock at andrewrothrock07@gmail.com.