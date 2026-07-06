ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State police are searching for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a teen riding a scooter on O’Donnell Road in Eldred Township last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, the incident occurred at 11:00 p.m. on June 30 on O’Donnell Road, approximately 50 feet south of Fisher Road in Jefferson County.

Investigating officers state that Esther A. Mast, 19, of Corsica, was traveling south on the shoulder of O’Donnell Road on a scooter. A dark-colored pickup truck approached her from behind, traveling south near the intersection with Fisher Road, according to the police report.

Troopers reported that as the pickup truck approached the right-hand turn onto O’Donnell Road from Fisher Road, the driver turned the vehicle’s headlights off, turned them back on to navigate the turn, and then shut them off a second time. The truck then crossed over into the northbound travel lane and struck Mast at the 6 o’clock position, the report said.

The pickup truck did not stop after the impact, fleeing the scene south on O’Donnell Road, police reported. Meanwhile, Mast left the area to call for help. She reported that the front driver’s side bumper of the truck struck her near her right hip, but no injuries were ultimately reported, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possibly four-door pickup truck with a loud exhaust system, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run incident is urged to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

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