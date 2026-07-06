FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear is introducing a refreshed lineup of Team Sport Packages designed to make outfitting athletes easier, more organized, and fully customizable.

The company is offering a streamlined approach to team gear, spirit wear, and fundraising through expanded package options and user-friendly online stores.

The new Team Sport Packages give coaches and organizers the flexibility to build exactly what their program needs—jerseys, warm-ups, backpacks, duffels, and more. Packages can be created for an entire roster or tailored to individual players, depending on the team’s setup and budget. Popular athletic brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, and Badger Sport are available, giving teams access to trusted names known for durability and performance.

To simplify the process even further, BGM continues to offer custom online team stores, which remove the usual headaches that come with apparel orders:

No collecting order forms

No handling money

No sorting or distributing boxes of gear

Players, parents, and fans order directly online

Custom team apparel and spirit wear available 24/7

Local delivery is free within a 20‑mile radius, making it easy for coaches, volunteers, and booster clubs to keep everything organized without adding extra work.

Teams can also shop by brand, choosing from well-known manufacturers that offer consistent sizing, long-lasting fabrics, and styles that fit a wide range of sports. Whether a program wants a specific look or needs gear that can hold up through a long season, BGM provides options across multiple major brands.

For groups that need something beyond the standard selections, BGM can build a fully custom package. With access to thousands of apparel and gear choices, programs can create a setup that fits their sport, colors, and budget.

Whether you’re a youth league, school team, booster club, or travel organization, BGM Custom Wear can tailor an online store and team package to your program.

Coaches and organizers can get started at www.bgmcustomwear.com.

To learn more, contact BGM Custom Wear:

outsidesales@brookvilleglove.com

814‑849‑7324

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