BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Emergency officials are responding to widespread flash flooding and power outages across Jefferson County from weekend storms while the National Weather Service places the region under a new flood watch through Monday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, Brookville dispatchers processed 604 emergency calls from Friday evening until Monday morning. Director of Emergency Services Tracy W. Zents stated that the majority of these calls arrived between Friday evening and Sunday evening.

“Friday evening, a microburst associated with straight-line winds between 60 to 65 mph hit the Punxsutawney area just as the Festival in the Park was concluding for the evening,” said Zents.

Officials stated that a week of extreme heat caused atmospheric instability, which led to the severe thunderstorms. The storms brought down numerous trees and utility lines across the county, with the hardest hit areas located in the southern part of the county.

“Luckily, there was no injuries and as I have said before, microbursts can cause more damage and more injuries than a tornado in this part of western PA,” Zents noted.

According to emergency reports, the storm knocked out power to most of the Punxsutawney area. Power companies restored electricity to some areas late Sunday, and workers expected to restore the remaining areas by late Monday.

The weekend storms caused road closures across the area. Photo courtesy of Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department.

“The continuation of the storms prevented all areas being restored over the weekend,” Zents said.

Emergency officials stated that approximately 375 Jefferson County residents remained without electricity as of 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain fell at rates between 2.5 to 3.5 inches per hour on Sunday afternoon. This rainfall caused flash flooding on several roads due to drainage issues and minor washouts.

Reports showed that some homes experienced basement flooding. In the Borough of Timblin, authorities reported a partial residential garage collapse.

National Weather Service logs confirmed multiple flash floods in Jefferson County on Sunday. At 6:00 p.m., fast-moving water from Eagle Run flowed over a road and culvert on Shaffer Alley in Timblin. At 6:30 p.m., Pine Creek overflowed its banks and flooded a property on Dora Timblin Road. Water also flowed down Lehman Road and Swineford Road over Roller Coaster Road in Summerville.

Flooding also affected neighboring counties on Sunday, according to weather reports. In Clarion County, high water closed numerous roads near South Bethlehem. Water flooded roadways in Hawthorn, washing out pavement at the intersection of Route 839 and Lower Mudlic Road, and causing vehicles to become stranded.

Flooding in Hawthorn. Photo courtesy of Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department.

The National Weather Service issued a new flood watch in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through Monday evening. Weather officials stated that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

The watch includes Jefferson, Clarion, Armstrong, and Allegheny counties in Pennsylvania, alongside portions of east central Ohio and West Virginia. According to weather reports, excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations.

Weather officials stated that the combination of saturated grounds and heavy rain potential from slow-moving thunderstorms creates a higher risk for flash flooding. This risk is highest in poor drainage areas, low-lying areas, or locations that experienced flooding within the previous three days.

According to Zents, most county fire departments responded to emergency calls throughout the weekend. The high call volume caused 10 emergency calls to roll over to neighboring dispatch centers.

According to Deputy Director and 9-1-1 Coordinator Chris Clark, neighboring centers answered these rollover calls.

“Clarion, Elk, McKean and Warren picked up on those calls, processed them, and provided the information back to Jefferson County. No calls were lost,” Clark said. “We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the Northern Tier counties for their dedication and teamwork.”

According to emergency officials, local municipalities are conducting damage assessments, and no injuries occurred during the weekend storms.

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