NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — The office of the Mayor Barrows is thanking the many volunteers, organizations, businesses, first responders, community members, and more who helped make New Bethlehem’s America250 Independence Day Celebration a success.

The holiday weekend featured several community events, including the Southern Clarion Police Association’s Cops N’ Bobbers Fishing Derby, the Gumtown Community Market, the America250 Bells Across PA Dedication Ceremony, the Redbank Valley Community Center’s Freedom 250 Celebration, and the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Freedom Festival.

Barrows recognized the New Bethlehem Borough Council for providing bottled water and ice during the extreme heat, the borough’s Public Works Department for preparing Gumtown Park, and Richard Shillings of Rich & Sons for voluntarily cleaning the creek bank ahead of the fishing derby.

The mayor also thanked the Southern Clarion Police Association, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania Game Commission and their partners for organizing another successful Cops N’ Bobbers Fishing Derby.

Special recognition was given to Colin Sheffer and Lisa Goth for coordinating the America250 Bells Across PA dedication ceremony and to Linda Moore, who painted Clarion County’s commemorative Liberty Bell. Barrows also thanked the bell sponsors: Charles P. Leach Agency, Clarion County Community Bank, Falcon Settlement Inc. and Shirey Overhead Doors.

Photo courtesy of Brad Bowser of MPS Pro Services & TechReady Professionals, Inc.

The mayor acknowledged numerous elected officials, chamber members, veterans organizations and local emergency responders who participated throughout the weekend, including the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company, which operated a cooling station during the extreme heat.

Barrows also commended the Clarion, New Bethlehem, Hawthorn and Distant fire companies for providing family activities during the Freedom Festival.

Although severe weather forced the cancellation of the festival’s fireworks display, the mayor praised the efforts of volunteers, first responders and organizers who safely evacuated Gumtown Park before the storms arrived. He also thanked Pastor David Westover, the Crawford family, Brad Bowser and numerous volunteers who helped secure tents and equipment. Organizers reported no injuries and only minor damage to several tents.

The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce is exploring options to reschedule the fireworks display.

“America250 reminded us that the greatest strength of our community is its people. We witnessed neighbors helping neighbors, organizations working together, and volunteers serving with generous hearts.” Mayor Barrows added, “Above all, we thank God for His protection throughout the day and for the many blessings He has bestowed upon our nation. May God continue to bless New Bethlehem, Clarion County, Pennsylvania, and the United States of America.”

Photo courtesy of Brad Bowser of MPS Pro Services & TechReady Professionals, Inc.

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