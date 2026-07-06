Cathy Macormac, 70, of Punxsutawney, peacefully passed away in Highland Park View nursing home in Brockway, Pa on Thursday July 2 2026.

Born August 11, 1955, Cathy loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, taking rides in the country side, good food, and travel. She enjoyed being part of the nightlife, working at the ISDA for over a decade, and all the friends she made along the way.

She is survived by her children Tabitha Lofton, Donald Macormac III, and John Macormac. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tashauna Damore, Ashaunti Damore, Nashaun Damore, Caden Macormac, Maddock Macormac, Adalyn Macormac, and Holden Macormac, her niece Sue Carey and other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Macormac II, her parents John and Naoma Carey and her niece Theresa Gates.

She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life with a date later to be determined.

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