HARRISBURG, PA – As summer travel season ramps up, AARP Pennsylvania is urging consumers to be on guard against a growing wave of travel-related scams that can turn a dream vacation into a financial disaster.

According to federal data, more than 64,000 fraud reports tied to travel, vacations, and timeshares were filed in 2025, underscoring the scale of the problem. With Americans – especially those age 50 and older – planning to spend thousands of dollars on travel this year, scammers are increasingly targeting vacationers with sophisticated tactics.

“Criminals are exploiting people looking for deals by creating fake booking websites, hijacking rental listings, and promoting offers that are simply too good to be true,” said Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania volunteer and Consumer Issues Task Force Chair. “These scams are becoming harder to spot as bad actors use artificial intelligence to make fraudulent websites look legitimate.”

The most common travel scam tactics to watch out for include:

Fake travel booking sites offering deeply discounted flights, hotels, or rental cars

“Free” or heavily discounted vacation deals that come with hidden fees

Vacation rental scams, including duplicate or hijacked listings

Hotel scams involving calls or flyers requesting credit card information

Fraudulent visa or travel document services

When traveling, consumers should be alert to these red flags:

Prices well below market rates

Requests to pay outside trusted booking platforms

Payment demands via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency

High-pressure tactics urging immediate payment

Missing or suspicious contact information on websites

AARP Pennsylvania also offers the following tips to help consumers avoid travel scams:

Research before booking: search a company’s name along with terms like “scam,” “review,” or “complaint”

Stick with trusted platforms and avoid taking transactions offline

Use a credit card for added fraud protection

Verify vacation rental listings and owners independently

Avoid searching for “cheap” deals, which can yield more scam results

Use caution on public Wi-Fi, especially when making purchases

“If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Bach added. “Taking a few extra minutes to research before booking can help you avoid losing hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars.”

Consumers who suspect a scam or need guidance can contact the AARP Fraud Watch Network™ Helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with trained fraud specialists free of charge.