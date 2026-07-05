CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Two women accused of assault waived their right to preliminary hearings Wednesday during centralized court.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Rebecca Marie Carfley, 39, of Curwensville, with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment. After Carfley waived her hearing, District Judge James Glass changed her bail from $100,000 monetary to $100,000 unsecured, resulting in her release from the county jail.

Her co-defendant, Alisa Graham, 28, of Clearfield, also waived her hearing. Graham is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment and remains free on $50,000 bail posted on June 22.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported that Carfley and Graham destroyed her bedroom, struck her car with a rock, and cut her with a knife on June 21.

The victim explained that Graham came to her residence to retrieve clothing but began smashing items in the bedroom afterward. She alleged that Graham grabbed her by her ponytail while Carfley swung her arm, stating, “I have a knife and I will stab you.”

Although she did not see a weapon, the victim told police her thumb was cut by an object in Carfley’s possession. The victim further reported that Graham threw a large rock at her car and broke her camera, and that Carfley left marks on her face and neck. Responding officers noted they only observed a small, bleeding scratch above the victim’s eyebrow.

Property damage inside the bedroom included a kicked-off speaker cover, broken candles, and damaged photographs. The victim also claimed Carfley sent her threatening text messages; however, the responding officer noted in the report that a review of the messages revealed nothing threatening.

An officer confirmed the victim’s vehicle sustained a large dent and multiple scratches on the front fender, and a softball-sized blue rock was found lying near the tire.

The victim stated her security camera recorded the confrontation and indicated she would provide the footage to investigators.