BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man faces three felony counts of failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police after a traffic stop revealed he allegedly worked out of state without notifying authorities, according to police.

State Police in Lewis Run filed charges against 33-year-old Allan Lee Mahan following a February 28 traffic stop on State Route 219 in Bradford Township, McKean County, according to a criminal complaint.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper stopped Mahan after noticing an expired inspection sticker on his truck, the complaint states. A records check showed Mahan was driving with a suspended license, according to police.

During the stop, the trooper learned Mahan was a registered sex offender, the complaint notes. State police dispatchers confirmed Mahan had not updated his registration information since October 2025, according to the affidavit.

Mahan allegedly told the trooper that he just got home from out of state, according to the complaint.

The affidavit states Mahan admitted he traveled to North Carolina for work for about a month-and-a-half starting in late December 2025. Mahan allegedly told police that authorities in North Carolina did not care about his registration status, the complaint states.

Under Pennsylvania law, registered offenders must notify state police if they lodge temporarily away from their residence for seven days or more, the affidavit states. Mahan allegedly acknowledged he did not report the trip, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states Mahan failed to report that he left his previous job at a carpet store in December 2025. He also failed to notify authorities that he started a new job with a concrete company that same month, according to police.

According to court documents, Mahan faces the following offenses:

Failure to Register With Pennsylvania State Police, Felony 3 (three counts)

Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection — General Rule, Summary

Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary

Operating Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

The trooper noted the inspection sticker on Mahan’s truck was blank on the back and lacked required station markings, the complaint states. Mahan allegedly told police the sticker was on the vehicle when he purchased it, according to the affidavit.

The charges were originally filed in McKean County but were refiled in Jefferson County because Mahan resides there, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22 at 1:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

A review of Mahan’s Megan’s Law profile indicates that he was convicted of Corruption of Minors in April 2019. He is listed as a Tier 1 Offender; Tier 1 Sexual Offenses require a 15-year registration.

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