A slide showing the state of the police pension as of the end of March. (Photo by Steven McDole)

DUBOIS, Pa. — The City of DuBois’ pension funds are performing strongly despite ongoing economic volatility, according to an update investment firm CS McKee presented to the City Council during Wednesday night’s meeting.

The city’s two primary pension funds currently hold the following balances:

Police Pension: $16.6 million (up 8.9% year-to-date)

$16.6 million (up 8.9% year-to-date) Non-Police Pension: $13.2 million

Fund managers have fully invested the pension assets but are maintaining a conservative strategy due to global market uncertainty. In their presentation, representatives noted that while geopolitical tensions remain a factor, investors anticipate stabilizing factors in the near term. Additionally, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies and large language models (LLMs) continue to drive economic optimism, market analysts indicated signs that the initial tech sector surge is beginning to cool.