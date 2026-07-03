CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work to replace a box culvert bridge structure on Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road) spanning Brown’s Run in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, is scheduled to begin July 6. This will improve the safety and ride quality of the structure.

During construction of the new culvert, situated approximately one quarter mile South of Drain Lick Road, PennDOT will close Rolling Stone Road and implement a detour utilizing Route 53, Route 2030 (Bigler Cutoff Road), Route 1009 (Empire Road/Deer Creek Road/Pardee Road), and Route 879.

Overall work on this project includes replacement of the existing box culvert structure, paving, guiderail insanitation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. C.H. and D. Enterprises of McDonald, PA, is the contractor on this $737,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completion in September, but all work is weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.