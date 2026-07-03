DuBOIS, PA. — Students from the DuBois Area School District recently spent four days exploring cybersecurity, additive manufacturing, and emerging technologies through a hands-on Summer Tech Camp hosted by Penn State DuBois and the North Central Pennsylvania (NCPA) LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois.

Held June 8-11, the camp welcomed students in grades 6-12 and was made possible through the DuBois Area School District’s PA SMART Grant. More than 30 students participated throughout the week.

Each day, students rotated between cybersecurity and additive manufacturing instruction, gaining practical experience with technologies and concepts used in today’s workforce. Camp participants learned about part design, manufacturing processes, assembly, tolerancing, and rapid prototyping while working with 3D printers and related technologies. In cybersecurity sessions, students explored password strength, virtual machines, networking concepts, and strategies for staying safe online.

The camp was designed to provide students with early exposure to fields that are increasingly important across the industrial, technological, manufacturing communities.

“I think it is important for the next generation of our workforce to get early exposure to some of the basic cybersecurity concepts for both their personal and professional future,” said Fred Terwilliger, lecturer of information sciences and technology at Penn State DuBois, who provided instruction during the camp.

In addition to learning technical skills, students gained insight into the iterative nature of innovation and product development.

“Providing these students with hands-on learning is essential for understanding the concepts of rapid prototyping,” said Johnny Williams, interim director of the NCPA LaunchBox. “Learning that great projects are not made on the first try but rather refined over time.”

The camp also highlighted the value of collaboration between educational institutions and community partners in creating meaningful learning opportunities for students.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the NCPA LaunchBox and being able to help provide such a great opportunity to our students,” said Nicole Hill, director of instructional technology and innovation for the DuBois Area School District.

The NCPA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois supports entrepreneurship, innovation, workforce development, and advanced manufacturing initiatives throughout North Central Pennsylvania. Through educational programming, hands-on learning opportunities, and industry partnerships, the LaunchBox works to connect students, entrepreneurs, and community members with resources that foster innovation and career readiness. Visit the NCPA LaunchBox online to learn more.