CLEARFIELD, PA —The Clearfield YMCA is hosting its 6th annual Naddeo Memorial Golf Tournament at the Clearfield-Curwensville County Club on Friday, July 31. Registration is open to the general public and there are sponsorship options available! This tournament will allow the YMCA to recognize a great friend of the Y and outstanding contributor to the Clearfield Community while raising funds for the YMCA’s Youth Initiative.

The tournament format is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12 noon. And with on-course games and challenges like a trivia challenge, marshmallow long-drive contest, CTP, longest putt, a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge, and more, this tournament is sure to bring the excitement.

Registrations are due by July 20th so be sure to submit your team or sponsorship info to the YMCA!

For more information, please contact the Clearfield YMCA at (814)-765-5521 or visit

www.clearfieldymca.org.