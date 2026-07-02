PENFIELD, PA– Upcoming programs have been announced at Parker Dam State Park.

Thursday, July 2

Souder’s Trail Hike

10:00 AM – Meet in front of park office

The shortest trail in the park is also one of the nicest. Enjoy this guided hike along Souder’s Trail and learn some of the history of the park along the way. Wear comfortable shoes.

Friday, July 3

3rd Annual Parker Dam Mountain Pie Cookoff 5:30PM—Campground Amphitheater

Do you think you have what it takes to be the Iron Pie Chef?

Join us for our 3rd annual mountain pie cookoff to find out, preregistration is not required but encouraged. Stop in or call the Park Office (814) 765-0630, to us know that you plan to participate. Check in at the campground amphitheater starts at 5:30 PM and judging starts at 6:15 PM.

This is open to all ages.

There are two categories, sweet and savory, you may enter both categories if you would like. The only rule is you must cook it yourself and you must have an ingredient list available upon entry.

You do not need to be entering a mountain pie to join us in the amphitheater to see who comes out on top this year.

Saturday, July 4

Trees of the American Revolution Hike

10:00 AM – Meet in office classroom

Join the naturalist for a short walk to discuss trees of the revolution – those trees that had a part to play during this time frame 250 years ago. We will begin the program in the education classroom where you can find a slab of tree that dates back to that time frame and beyond. We will then hike out to six different tree species and discuss their roles during the revolution.

Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence

2:00 PM – Beach Area

Today marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This is a big day. We have been reading this document every year on this date for at least the past 30 years. This year, it is the “semiquincentennial”. As a kid, I remember the bicentennial, and the bicentennial quarters. Come to the beach and listen to what was being declared.

Parker Dam History Hike

4:00 PM—Beach House Steps

Join us for a hike through time around Parker Lake.

Parker Dam has a lot of history through its history come learn what life may have been like here 250 years ago, 150 years ago and so on through present day.

Sunday July 5

Frontier Fire: Flint and Steel

2:30PM— Campground Amphitheater

How did people get their fires going 250 years ago?

Learn how to get a fire going with flint and steel and some tips and tricks if you want to do it on your own.

The Parker Dam Tea Party (Tea and Talk)

7:00 PM—Beach House Steps

If you drink tea and you just dumped it all in protest, now what?

Well, you get wild teas of course. Learn about wild foraged teas and the teas drank by Americans and others 250 years ago.

As always, we provide the tea you provide the talk.

Please bring a mug with you.

Friday, July 10

Earth Day: 1970 – 2030?

8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Earth Day in 1970 was a big thing when it started. Every ten years the celebration was repeated. Learn of the progression of these events, and potentially what Earth Day 2030 will look like. What has improved, and what hasn’t changed, and what else has altered the effort that wasn’t anticipated in 1970.

Saturday, July 11

Old Horse Trail Hike—S.B. Elliott

10:00 AM—Meet at day use parking lot.

Join us for a hike along Old Horse Trail. This trail is roughly 2.75 miles long over moderate terrain. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring water along.

Scale-Model Solar System

3:00 PM – Beach Area

Remember making a solar system model in grade school using Styrofoam balls? I do. It may be a representation of our solar system, but is it accurate? Not even close. Learn what our solar system actually looks like by laying out a scale-model of it.

Umwelt: Perception Isn’t Reality

8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

The term “Umwelt” describes the unique perceptual world of each creature – the sensory capacity that dictates how it experiences things. Humans are somewhat limited in our senses compared to other creatures living around us. Learn about what we might be missing.

Sunday, July 12

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.

“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.