CLEARFIELD, PA– July 3rd features the band Twin Reverb along with surprise special guests and a patriotic painting demonstration, sponsored by Clearfield Co. Commissioner, Tim Winters.

The following week, July 10, Megan McGarry will perform all her original music under the gazebo sponsored by Swisher Concrete Products.

On July 17, the Corner Concert will move to the Clearfield Fair Grounds David H. Litz grove stage for free entertainment with the local rock band Locked In, sponsored by BioGraphics.

Local recording artist Spencer Graham will be at Lower Witmer park on July 24 performing his originals, sponsored by The Vine Church. And rounding out the month will be season regular, Heather Olson performing classic country on July 31, sponsored by Swisher Concrete Products.

The Laughing Moose Bakery will be available on site in Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield every week with different hot food specials and homemade pastries.