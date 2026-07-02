NEW WASHINGTON BORO., Pa. (EYT) — A Mahaffey man was hospitalized after his SUV struck a fallen tree blocking Front Street early Monday morning.

According to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle collision happened at 2:54 a.m. on June 29, on Front Street, north of Washington Road in New Washington Borough, Clearfield County.

Troopers reported that Dayton M. Passmore, 23, of Mahaffey, was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass southbound on Front Street, when he encountered a large fallen tree lying completely across both lanes of the roadway.

According to the report, the Jeep hit the tree and came to a stop in the middle of Front Street. Police noted Passmore was wearing his seat belt during the impact. He suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken by Mahaffey Community Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical care.

Assisting state police at the location included the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department, Mahaffey Community Ambulance, and Scott’s Auto Towing and Repair.

Police cited Passmore for driving at an unsafe speed in connection to the crash, the report said.

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