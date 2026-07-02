Stanley F. Gibala, 90, of DuBois, PA died Monday, June 29, 2026, at his home.

Born on January 24, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Olive (Sago) Gibala.

Stan was a veteran of the United States Army.

He married Antoinette H. Matzus Gibala. She preceded him in death.

Stan received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Duquesne University. He had worked as an accountant at Rockwell International Manufacturing, and Westinghouse in Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, where he had been a Eucharistic Minister. Stan loved to golf. It was his true passion. He played in many leagues at the Treasure Lake Golf Courses. Stan loved all things Pittsburgh sports, Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates

He is survived by one son, Mark S. Gibala, and two grandsons, Sean and Matthew Gibala; two brothers, Thomas Gibala, and Theodore Gibala and his wife Jackie; and one sister, Patricia Tomaszewski and her husband Jerome.

Stan was preceded in death by his son, Paul F. Gibala

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., 211 South Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Visitation will also be held on Monday, July 6, 2026, from 6-8 p.m. at the Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home & Crematory, 3702 O’Neil Boulevard, McKeesport, PA 15132.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from Mary Mother of God Parish Corpus Cristi Church at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in New St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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