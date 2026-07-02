DUBOIS, Pa. — A DuBois resident is questioning increased costs for the Coke Hill Project.

Resident Jennifer Jackson asked members of the DuBois City Council about a $90,000 change order for the Coke Hill Project. Jackson is a former member of the city council.

“What changed?” Jackson asked.

Public Works Director Scott Farrell said the entire project requires curbing, explaining that the original plans only called for a much smaller amount of curbing. He said the cost of the additional curbing increased the total cost of the project by roughly 7%, which equals $90,000.

Jackson also referenced the council’s concurrent plans to repair the upper portion of the water fountain on Liberty Boulevard, noting the cost increase for the Coke Hill project was similar to the projected costs of the fountain.

“Mark, that would be your fountain,” Jackson said, addressing Council Member Mark Sullivan.

Farrell clarified that the liquid fuels fund pays for the $90,000 Coke Hill change order, noting those specific state infrastructure allocations cannot legally fund the fountain project.

According to previous GANT News reports, city employees are jointly providing labor and equipment for the fountain project alongside corporate donations from Landscape One and Dave Roman Excavating.