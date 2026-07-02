DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man escaped injury after falling asleep at the wheel and overturning his car along Interstate 80 in DuBois.

According to a public information report released this week by PSP DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:47 p.m. on June 9, on Interstate 80 Eastbound near mile marker 102.0 in Clearfield County.

State police report that Gerardus O. Dunkel, 34, of Vevay, Indiana, was driving a 2005 Toyota Matrix eastbound when he reportedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to veer off the right shoulder of the highway, where it hit a traffic sign.

The car continued forward, striking a tree before overturning. It ultimately came to a rest on its wheels, facing south, just off the right lane, according to police.

Dunkel was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the accident. He refused medical transport at the scene, according to the report.

The Toyota Matrix was removed from the scene by Bricen Towing. Emergency crews assisting state police at the incident included Amserv Ltd. Dusan Ambulance and the Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department.

Troopers cited Dunkel for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, according to the report.

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