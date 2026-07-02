HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Shapiro Administration has launched a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative aimed at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions, improving roadway safety, and protecting Pennsylvania’s natural habitats.

The newly formed Pennsylvania Wildlife Connectivity Work Group will be co-led by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The partnership includes representatives from 11 state agencies and will develop Pennsylvania’s first statewide wildlife connectivity strategy.

PennDOT recently secured $840,000 in federal funding through the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program to support the effort.

Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the nation for wildlife-vehicle collisions, making the initiative a significant investment in both public safety and conservation, according to state officials.

The work group will use science-based data and mapping to identify priority wildlife corridors and recommend improvements such as wildlife crossings, habitat restoration projects and transportation infrastructure designed to better accommodate wildlife movement.

“Protecting Pennsylvania’s natural resources and keeping travelers safe go hand in hand,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “This new work group will help us make smart, data-driven investments that reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, improve transportation infrastructure, and protect the habitats that make Pennsylvania special.”

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said healthy, connected habitats are critical to sustaining Pennsylvania’s wildlife and outdoor recreation economy.

“By working across agencies, we’re creating a statewide strategy that will better protect wildlife, strengthen our public lands, and help ensure future infrastructure projects support both conservation and community needs,” Dunn said.

The initiative builds on House Resolution 87 of 2023, which called for a coordinated statewide approach to conserving wildlife corridors.

Participating agencies include the Departments of Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Environmental Protection, General Services, Insurance, Transportation and Conservation and Natural Resources, along with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The work group also builds on existing projects already underway across Pennsylvania. PennDOT has incorporated wildlife accommodations into transportation projects in Armstrong, Butler, Somerset and Centre counties, while DCNR has invested millions of dollars in habitat restoration, fish passage improvements, forest conservation and stream restoration since Governor Josh Shapiro took office.

Since 2023, DCNR has funded $33 million to permanently protect more than 17,360 acres of critical habitat, invested more than $21 million in forest and habitat buffer projects, opened 46 miles of stream through dam removals and culvert replacements, and completed stewardship projects at 40 state parks.

State officials said the completed wildlife connectivity strategy will serve as a blueprint for future investments that improve roadway safety while strengthening wildlife habitat and biodiversity across the Commonwealth.

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